McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.15

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 165535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of C$16.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.2574772 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

About McCoy Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

