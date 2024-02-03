Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.440-8.590 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.44 to $8.59 EPS.

NYSE MRK opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $127.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.20 billion, a PE ratio of 902.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

