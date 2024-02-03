Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.03. 811,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,372,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 177,030 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 634,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

