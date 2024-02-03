Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
KRMA stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $619.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
