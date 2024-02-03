Meta Materials Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Free Report) shares are set to split on Monday, February 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.
Meta Materials Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.69. Meta Materials has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 4,743.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%.
Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
