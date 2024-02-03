Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $430.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on META. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 20.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.99. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

