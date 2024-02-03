Metahero Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $652,794.81 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002607 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

