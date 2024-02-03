Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$77.21.

Metro Stock Performance

TSE:MRU opened at C$70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$78.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.33.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2606351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Metro’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

