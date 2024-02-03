MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
MIN opened at $2.79 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
