MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

MIN opened at $2.79 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

