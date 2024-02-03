MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MIN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $2.95.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
