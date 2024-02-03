MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 97.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 458,139 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 161,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 130,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 104,358 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.