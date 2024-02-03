MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 29th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

CXH opened at $7.53 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

