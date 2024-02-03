Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-$0.68 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

