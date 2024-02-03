Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Trimmed by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

MU opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,593,271 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

