Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $455.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.06 and its 200 day moving average is $352.02. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $245.61 and a twelve month high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

