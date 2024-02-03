Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 37,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,379,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

