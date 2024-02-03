Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $383.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $385.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.