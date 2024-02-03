Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,003 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.1 %

Otter Tail Company Profile

OTTR opened at $92.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.58. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

