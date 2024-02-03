Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after acquiring an additional 581,750 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.