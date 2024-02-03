Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
