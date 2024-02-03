Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

