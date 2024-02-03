Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

