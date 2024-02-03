Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 944,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.64 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

