Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2,444.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 376,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 361,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cabot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

