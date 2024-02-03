Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

