Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

