Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

