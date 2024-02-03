Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,535 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 735,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

