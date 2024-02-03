Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 51,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,022,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,210.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,172.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,149.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

