Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

