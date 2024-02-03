MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Trading Up 3.9%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 19,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 159.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 83,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

