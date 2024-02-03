MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Trading Up 3.9%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 19,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
