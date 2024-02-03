Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $834.89

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $834.89 and last traded at $831.75, with a volume of 1812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $806.52.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $756.20 and its 200-day moving average is $750.19.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $18.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 87.19 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

