Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

