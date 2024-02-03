Montage Gold’s (MAU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on Montage Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

MAU stock opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

