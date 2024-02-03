Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $383.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $385.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

