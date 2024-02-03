Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,199 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $323.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $325.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.67 and its 200-day moving average is $271.75.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.58.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

