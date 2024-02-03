Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 40,074 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

ALKS opened at $26.74 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

