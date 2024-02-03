Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

