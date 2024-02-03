Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,062 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $323.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average is $292.45.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

