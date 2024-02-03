Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $54.00 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

