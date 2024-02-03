Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %

PAYC opened at $194.98 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average is $241.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.