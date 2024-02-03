Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 498,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 148.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $741.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
