Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 498,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 148.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $741.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.