Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $213.41 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

