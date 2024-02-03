Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 610,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 62.8% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 177,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.