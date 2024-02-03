Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,168,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,438.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,009.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,555.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,694.15.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.