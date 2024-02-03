Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $35.54 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

