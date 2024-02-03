Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 61,979 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 972,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,326,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 582,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 309,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $37.08 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

