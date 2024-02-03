Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,258 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna Stock Down 1.5 %

Moderna stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $178.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

