Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 179 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

