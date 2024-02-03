Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.60 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $291.25 million and $4.60 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00083044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,274,788 coins and its circulating supply is 826,554,592 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

