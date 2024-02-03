Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $95.63.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

