Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,713 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $601,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of GEHC opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

